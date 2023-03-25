Towns (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Towns played well in his return Wednesday against the Hawks, providing 22 points, four boards, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes. However, he's sore and may sit out Sunday. If that's the case, more minutes would be available for Taurean Prince, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels.
