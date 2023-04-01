Towns is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a right calf strain and illness.
Towns has been hit by the illness going around the Timberwolves' locker room, and it's piling on top of his strained right calf. Anthony Edwards (illness) is also questionable, so the Wolves could be shorthanded against the struggling Trail Blazers.
