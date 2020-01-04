Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Sunday
Towns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Towns hasn't played since Dec. 13, and he's been listed as day-to-day ever since with no updates regarding his participation in practice. More information may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround or pregame activities.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sitting out again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.