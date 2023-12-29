Towns is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness, Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation reports.

Towns missed a game on Dec. 23 against the Kings due to soreness in his left knee, but that was his lone absence thus far on the season. Keep a close eye on his status as Saturday's game approaches, and the Wolves will likely offer an update after shootaround in the morning. The big man is coming off of a 10-point, eight-rebound showing in Thursday's win over the Mavs.