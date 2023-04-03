Towns (calf/illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Towns has been dealing with a right calf strain recently, and he's also come down with an illness ahead of recent matchups. However, he's suited up in five of the last six games, and it's certainly possible he's available once again Tuesday. Over his last five outings, he's averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.