Towns (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
It would be quite shocking to see KAT miss Tuesday's play-in game, and it's worth noting that Minnesota listed Towns as questionable for the final six games of the season, but he didn't actually miss a game. Check back for official word on his status closer to Tuesday's tip.
