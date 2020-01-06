Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Tuesday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Memphis.

Towns has missed each of the last 10 matchups due to an ailing left knee sprain and ahead of each, the Kentucky product has been deemed questionable. So, it's unknown at the moment whether Towns will finally return to the court or be kept sidelined once again. The 2015 first-round selection will likely be game-time decision before Tuesday's game versus Memphis. In his career before this season, Towns had missed a total of just five games.