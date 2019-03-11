Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable vs. Denver
Towns (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
The Wolves held Towns out of Sunday's win over the Knicks, and the hope is he'll be able to get back out on the floor Tuesday after suffering a knee injury Saturday against Washington. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Tuesday morning.
