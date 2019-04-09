Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable vs. Toronto

Towns is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors with right knee inflammation.

Towns is coming off a monster offensive performance Sunday against the Thunder where he recorded 35 points and seven rebounds, but he appears to have emerged with some knee issues. It's likely not anything serious, however, and given that the Timberwolves have just two games left in their season, the decision to play or not will likely be Towns' in the end.

