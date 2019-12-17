Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Wednesday
Towns is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a sprained left knee.
More information on Towns' status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround or after pregame activities. Across seven December games, Towns has averaged 27.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 36.0 minutes. If he's unable to play, Gorgui Dieng, Jordan Bell and Noah Vonleh are all candidates to see extra run.
