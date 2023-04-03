Towns logged eight points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Towns failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark, the only Wolves starter to do so in Sunday's loss. Towns finished second on the team in rebounds, ending up one board and two points short of a double-double. Towns has finished below the double-digit scoring mark twice this season.