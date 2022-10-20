Towns finished Wednesday's 115-108 win over Oklahoma City with 12 points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes.

While Towns produced a decent overall stat line, headlined by the seven assists, he only took 10 shots and did not add any defensive numbers in 36 minutes of action. It's possible that it'll take Towns a bit to adjust to playing alongside Rudy Gobert, so his fantasy numbers will be worth watching closely over the next few games. Gobert finished his Wolves debut with 23 points, 16 boards, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.