Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Quieter than usual on boards
Towns turned in 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes in the Timberwolves' 118-109 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Towns didn't have his usual prolific rebounding performance, but he still turned in a serviceable line overall one night after sinking a game-winning free throw versus the Warriors. The big man saw his streak of five straight double-doubles snapped, but he finished March with typically stellar averages of 27.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks across 32.3 minutes.
