Head coach Ryan Saunders said Towns (wrist) would be re-evaluated "early this week" before the Timberwolves provide an updated timeline on his return, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I know we're on about a week from when we kind of found all this out [about Towns' dislocated wrist], but I don't have an exact date on when that evaluation would be," Saunders said. "It would be early this week though, staying in that weekly update."

Towns was diagnosed with the dislocated left wrist following the Timberwolves' Dec. 26 game against the Jazz, missing four contests thus far as a result. Based on Saunders' comments, Towns still seems to be in the week-to-week stage of his recovery rather than day-to-day, making it highly unlikely that he'll be able to play in any of the Timberwolves' four games this week. Once Towns' re-evaluation occurs, the Timberwolves could provide a more definitive target date for the big man's return. Minnesota is expected to use Ed Davis and Naz Reid as its primary centers for the duration of Towns' absence.