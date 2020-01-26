Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reaches 30-point mark again with 37
Towns dropped 37 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.
Towns took a hard fall in his last game - the first of this back-to-back set, but looked no worse for wear as he came out blazing in this one, scoring 19 of the Timberwolves' 22 first-quarter points, and half of the team's points by half-time (24 of the team's 48). Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to break this nine-game losing streak the team is now on. Timberwolves executive Gersson Rosas recently stated that Towns is "as untouchable as they come," implying that the team wouldn't even consider moving him. This statement came at great timing because Towns has put up 32.7 points, 8.7 boards, 3.3 assists and 2.7 triples per game over his previous three outings. Regardless of if he shockingly gets traded or not, the 24-year old would be one of the primary focal points on any offense, and is playing at a top-five fantasy level.
