Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reaches 30-point mark again
Towns dropped 37 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Thunder.
Towns took a hard fall in his last game, but he looked no worse for wear in this one. He scored 19 of the Timberwolves' 22 first-quarter points, and was responsible for half of the team's scoring output by halftime. Unfortunately, Towns' efforts weren't enough for the Timberwolves to break their nine-game losing streak the team is now on. Even with his team seemingly headed to the lottery again, Towns isn't expected to be shut down so long as he checks out fine on the health front. He's averaging 29.0 points, 7.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.7 triples and 1.0 block in 30.7 minutes per game over his first six contests since returning from the sprained left knee and illness that sidelined him for nearly a month.
