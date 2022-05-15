Towns underwent stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger on Friday, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Shelburne relays that Towns played through a cyst on his left ankle, a subluxated left wrist, an aggravated joint on the middle finger of his shooting hand and pain in both knees during the Timberwolves' postseason run. The talented big man hopes the treatments he received Friday will help him avoid offseason surgery. As of now, Towns is expected to be available for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.