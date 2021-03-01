Towns tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal Sunday in a 118-99 loss to the Suns.

Towns will finish February with seven double-doubles across 11 games. He averaged 22.5 points during that span, a significant decrease from his 26.5 PPG posted last season. The former All-Star will now head into March without D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) for most of it. Their absences will unlikely create winning results, but Towns is likely to see an uptick in usage.