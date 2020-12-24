Towns generated 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Pistons.

Towns was only three assists shy of a triple-double to begin the season. It was an excellent kickoff for Towns, who needs to bounce back after struggling with injuries for much of last season. He was brilliant when he did play, with some of the best averages of his career, and work on his defensive game has also paid off.