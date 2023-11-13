Towns ended Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Warriors with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.

Towns reeled in a season-high 14 rebounds in the win. The standout big man has registered double-digit scoring totals in eight of nine games this season, and although he competes for rebounds with Rudy Gobert, he's logged 10 or more rebounds in six of nine games.