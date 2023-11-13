Towns ended Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Warriors with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.
Towns reeled in a season-high 14 rebounds in the win. The standout big man has registered double-digit scoring totals in eight of nine games this season, and although he competes for rebounds with Rudy Gobert, he's logged 10 or more rebounds in six of nine games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Strong double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Bounces back strong in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls flat offensively•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 25 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Excellent against Nuggets•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in loss to Hawks•