Towns scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Towns scored 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game and also secured his third double-double across that span. The center has averaged 24.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over that stretch. Towns has been one of the most consistent players in the league this season, recording 29 double-doubles in his 40 games played.