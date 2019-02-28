Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records huge double-double

Towns posted 37 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 loss to the Hawks.

Towns has been unstoppable in his two games back from a concussion, averaging 34 points, 19.5 rebounds and four assists in each. The two games off may have served as more of an extended rest than anything to Towns, who has come back with a vengeance to begin the second half of the 2019 season.