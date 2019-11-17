Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double
Towns had 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Rockets.
Due to Andrew Wiggins' absence for a second straight game, Towns was Minnesota's main go-to guy on offense and he responded with a strong performance. Towns has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven appearances, while grabbing double-digit rebounds and/or dishing out multiple assists in every one of those seven outings.
