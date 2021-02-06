Towns (COVID-10 protocols) won't play in Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Towns still hasn't cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19 and will thus miss a 12th straight matchup. Naz Reid will presumably start once again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Monday vs. Cavs•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Tests positive for COVID-19•