Towns (illness) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Towns is still recovering from a throat infection that caused him to be hospitalized during camp, so he won't take the floor for Thursday's preseason tilt with the Lakers. It seems unlikely that Towns will play in the Wolves' next preseason game Sunday against the Clippers, but he should be available for the start of the regular season Oct. 19.