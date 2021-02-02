Towns (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at San Antonio.
The 25-year-old hasn't seen the court since Jan. 13 and continues to be sidelined by the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. It's uncertain when Towns will return to action for Minnesota.
