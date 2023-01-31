Timberwolves general manager Tim Connelly relayed Tuesday that Towns (calf) remains sidelined indefinitely, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Connelly suggested that the team doesn't want to put a specific timetable on Towns' return yet, but he also mentioned that the organization has the "full expectation" that the big man will make it back at some point during the 2022-23 campaign. Towns hasn't appeared in a contest since Nov. 28 while tending to a calf strain. His return doesn't appear imminent, and Connelly's words make it sound like Towns may only be available for a smaller portion of the remaining campaign. More information on Towns' return date should surface once he makes some tangible progress in his recovery.