Towns (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Friday against the Thunder.
Towns has been out since Jan. 13 due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, and he'll be unable to return Friday. Naz Reid (wrist) and Ed Davis should handle the bulk of the workload under the basket once again.
