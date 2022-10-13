Towns won't play in Wednesday's preseason games against the Lakers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Towns will take a breather and rest during the Wolves' fourth preseason contest. It's unclear if the center will play in the team's fifth and final preseason matchup Friday versus Brooklyn, but nevertheless, Towns should be ready to go for the regular-season opener next Wednesday versus the Thunder.
