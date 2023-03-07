Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Towns (calf) is still in the "final" stages of returning, and despite doing some basketball activities, remains without a clear timeline, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns hasn't played since Nov. 28 due to a right calf strain but is expected to retake the court before the end of the season. However, with just 18 games remaining in Minnesota's regular season, the star big man is unlikely to see a ton of action before the playoffs. If Towns can return, the Timberwolves will likely ease him into the rotation to prepare him for the playoffs.