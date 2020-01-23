Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Returns to form with 40 points
Towns produced 40 points (16-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 loss to the Bulls.
Towns' four flat-footed threes on Wednesday reminded us how effectively he can stretch the floor. Towns is well on the way to putting all the pieces back together after missing 15 games. IF he can match his prolific scoring with some double-digit rebound totals, he'll regain his footing as one of the league's top fantasy producers.
