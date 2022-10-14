Towns will play and start in Friday's preseason matchup against the Nets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Towns missed Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to rest. With the star big man back in the lineup, he will start his first game alongside newcomer Rudy Gobert. Friday's game will give a good indication of what to expect in the regular season with the two centers in the lineup together.
