Towns revealed he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.

Towns hurt his calf on Nov. 28 and there were initial reports that he would be out 4-to-6 weeks which would put his return in mid-January. While it's not clear how long he'll be out, the Star Tribune notes a Grade 3 calf strain typically has recovery time of more than two months. Towns did say his recovery was going well but didn't offer specifics.