Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Rough night in loss to Spurs
Towns had just eight points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists before fouling out in 22 minutes Wednesday against the Spurs.
It was an uninspiring start to the season for the All-Star, who took just six shots and committed three turnovers. The foul trouble was clearly an issue, but Towns also struggled near the end of the preseason, so his production over the next few games is something to monitor. History -- 23.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.6 APG over the last two seasons -- suggests he'll bounce back.
