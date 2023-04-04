Towns (calf) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Towns will play after being tabbed questionable with a strained right calf and will start Tuesday's contest. In his last five games, Towns has averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 30.6 minutes.
