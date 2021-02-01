Towns (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Monday's game against Cleveland.
Towns was initially listed as questionable, but he'll miss yet another game as he remains in the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for the virus midway through January. Monday will mark Towns' ninth consecutive absence and his 16th missed game of the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Friday's game postponed•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss•