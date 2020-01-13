Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Monday
Towns (knee/illness) won't play in Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns, who's been out since Dec. 18th with a left knee strain, has recently picked up an illness, which has been the primary factor in his past two absences. Gorgui Dieng has played well in place of Towns and should continue to start until the star center's healthy enough to return.
