Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday
Towns (knee) will not make his return Saturday against the Cavaliers, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Towns will miss a sixth straight contest as he continues to deal with a sprained left knee. Gorgui Dieng should remain the primary beneficiary of Towns' absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Designated as questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.