Towns (personal) will not play Tuesday against the Nets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Towns won't be available for Tuesday's rescheduled game that occurs on the first half of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old center may have a chance to return for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. With Towns out, look for Naz Reid to likely take on a larger workload Tuesday.