Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Wednesday
Towns (knee) has been out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
Towns will miss Wednesday's season finale due to inflammation in his right knee. For the 2018-19 season, Towns put up 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game.
