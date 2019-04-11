Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Wednesday

Towns (knee) has been out for Wednesday's game against Denver, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

Towns will miss Wednesday's season finale due to inflammation in his right knee. For the 2018-19 season, Towns put up 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...