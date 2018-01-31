Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 11 points in 29 minutes
Towns registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes Tuesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.
A theme of Towns' third NBA season has been the diversification of his shooting portfolio. He has extended his range and increased the frequency of shots beyond the arc while taking fewer shots from the mid-range and at the rim. For a normal big man this would be a red flag, but not for a player with the skill set of Towns. He has shown improvement in his ability to finish at the rim, and he is connecting on a career-high 40-percent of his three-point shots. Overall his scoring his down, but he is more efficient than ever. This is the formula for a premier fantasy asset.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominates inside with 19 rebounds in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs 17 boards on Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes in second half•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...