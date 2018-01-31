Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 11 points in 29 minutes

Towns registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes Tuesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.

A theme of Towns' third NBA season has been the diversification of his shooting portfolio. He has extended his range and increased the frequency of shots beyond the arc while taking fewer shots from the mid-range and at the rim. For a normal big man this would be a red flag, but not for a player with the skill set of Towns. He has shown improvement in his ability to finish at the rim, and he is connecting on a career-high 40-percent of his three-point shots. Overall his scoring his down, but he is more efficient than ever. This is the formula for a premier fantasy asset.