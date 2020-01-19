Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 12, struggles with shot
Towns put up 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, throwing in six rebounds, six assists and one block in 27 minutes.
It's good to see Towns on the court, and playing decent minutes for both games of this back-to-back set considering his 27-point performance just one night prior to this game, was the first on-court appearance he's made in about a month. Fantasy owners can finally rest easy knowing the weeks of teasing "questionable" tags should be behind him.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 27 in return to lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.