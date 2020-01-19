Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 12, struggles with shot

Towns put up 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, throwing in six rebounds, six assists and one block in 27 minutes.

It's good to see Towns on the court, and playing decent minutes for both games of this back-to-back set considering his 27-point performance just one night prior to this game, was the first on-court appearance he's made in about a month. Fantasy owners can finally rest easy knowing the weeks of teasing "questionable" tags should be behind him.