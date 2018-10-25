Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 14 points in 35 minutes

Towns accounted for 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.

Towns has been uncharacteristically inefficient so far in the 2018-19 season and things were no different Wednesday night. The Timberwolves were struggling to get buckets early and ultimately couldn't make a big enough push towards the end of the game. This young season has seen Towns spend less time around the rim as he relies more on the mid-range game. Expect him to get back on track at some point, but the slow start is worth noting. Especially if he doesn't bring his game down-low with consistency.