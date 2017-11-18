Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 15 points in easy victory
Towns totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-87 victory over Dallas.
Towns helped the Timberwolves to their tenth win of the season, recording another double-double in the process. His numbers are down on last season, however, the team is performing at a much higher and more consistent level. The pressure on Towns is not as prevalent as in previous seasons, allowing him to focus more on his defensive numbers. He is swatting almost two shots per game, a welcome sight for owners. He will get his next chance to perform against Andre Drummond and the Pistons on Sunday.
