Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 16 points in Wednesday's loss

Towns scored 16 points with 12 rebounds in 27 minutes in Wednsday's loss at Golden State. He was just 5-of-11 from the floor.

Towns could never get into gear on offense as he struggled to get shots in the paint and didn't play as much in the second half amid a blowout loss. Towns was just 1-of-4 from three point range as he's struggled a bit with his three-point shot. He's shooting just 32.4 percent from behind the arc despite taking slightly more three-pointers per game then last season.