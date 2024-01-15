Towns finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 victory over the Clippers.

Towns took a backseat in both scoring and rebounding in this game, as Anthony Edwards posted 33 points and Rudy Gobert grabbed 18 boards. However, Towns still delivered a strong fantasy line despite holding a secondary role across the board. Towns seems to be adjusting better to play alongside Gobert compared to last year, and his numbers back that up as well. Over eight outings in January, he's averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.4 blocks per contest.