Towns tallied 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebound and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 loss to the Grizzlies.
The 25-year-old ran into foul trouble Wednesday, which led to playing a season-low 24 minutes. Towns still managed to post his 35th 20-plus point game in limited minutes but failed to record a block for the fifth-straight game. He'll look to get back on track blocking-wise Friday on the road against the Heat.
