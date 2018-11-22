Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 22 points in loss to DEN
Towns accrued 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and six turnovers across 28 minutes in a 104-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
The 28 minutes and six turnovers make this line look pretty ugly, as Towns has been battling foul trouble and turnovers throughout the year. In fact, Towns is averaging more than five turnovers a game across his last eight outings, as the increase in usage has obviously affected his ability to take care of the ball. He's actually only surpassed 25 points scored once all month and one has to wonder what's going on with the superstar center. It's obviously just a slump though, as he's a threat to go 20-20 every time he steps on the floor.
