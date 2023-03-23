Towns contributed 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Hawks.

Towns only logged 26 minutes in his first game since Nov. 28, but he drained the game-winning free throws to lift Minnesota to victory over a resilient Atlanta team. There's going to be some rust in Towns game, and he might be limited at times due to a 52-game absence, but this was clearly a step in the right direction for the star big man.