Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 23 points in big loss
Towns finished with 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Towns led the team with 23 points Sunday but was unable to help the Timberwolves avoid an embarrassing 30 point loss. The Wolves had a number of key players missing but nonetheless, they continue to look like a bit of a mess from a reality perspective. Those with Towns on their rosters simply need to hang tight until things hopefully settle down and he can get back to his dominant best.
